Charlene P. Muhar
Center Township
Charlene P. Muhar, 66, of Center Township passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at her residence.
A private viewing will be held at the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000), followed by an entombment in Beaver Cemetery Mausoleum.
A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday Times.
Memorial contributions may be made in Charlene's memory to a charity of the donor's choice
.
