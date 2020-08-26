1/
CHARLENE P. MUHAR
Charlene P. Muhar

Center Township

Charlene P. Muhar, 66, of Center Township passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at her residence.

A private viewing will be held at the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000), followed by an entombment in Beaver Cemetery Mausoleum.

A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday Times.

Memorial contributions may be made in Charlene's memory to a charity of the donor's choice.

To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit her permanent memorial at simpsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
