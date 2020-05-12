Home

Charles A. Graham Jr.


1955 - 2020
Charles A. Graham Jr. Obituary
Charles A.

Graham Jr.

Formerly of Hookstown

Charles A. Graham Jr., 64, of Weirton, W.Va., formerly of Hookstown, died Sunday evening, May 10, 2020, in the comfort of his home with family at his side.

Born November 29, 1955, in Rochester, he was the beloved son of Charles A. Graham Sr. and the late Marlene L. (Yarnell) Graham.

Charles worked as an auto mechanic in the automotive industry. A veteran of the Persian Gulf War, he served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army and had worked under Dick Chaney in the U.S. Defense Department. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Freda K. (Smith) Graham; children and spouses, Eric and Jana Graham, Monaca, and their children, Trinity and Serenity Graham, Kaylee and Tristan Byars; Matthew and Janie Forester, Follansbee, W.Va., and their children, Matthew Forester II, Alyssa, and Jessica and Isaiah Dean; Justin and Stephanie Forester, Weirton, W.Va.; and Eric and Gladys Forester, Follansbee, W.Va., and their son, Colton Forester; and brother of Keith (Nina) Graham, Hookstown, Marlene (Jon) Caler, Hookstown, and Edith (Rick) Mayhue and Helen (Scott) Mayhue, all of Raccoon Twp.

Private family visitation and services were held at the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050, with Jim McMasters officiating. He was laid to rest in the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery, Georgetown.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 12, 2020
