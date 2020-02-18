Home

Charles A. Montellanico Jr.

Charles A. Montellanico Jr. Obituary
Charles A. Montellanico Jr.

Economy Borough

Charles A. Montellanico Jr., 79, of Economy Borough, died Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Heritage Valley Sewickley.

Born August 4, 1940, in Sewickley, he was the son of the late Charles and Mary Montellanico. He was retired from HH Robertson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Claudette Y. Payne Montellanico on February 7, 2016, and a sister Mary.

Surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Mark and Laura Montellanico, Strongsville, Ohio and Randy Montellanico, Economy Borough; three granddaughters, Brittnie and her husband, Sean Kilbane and Gina Montellanico, all of Ohio and Nicole and her husband, Arthur Nigoghossian, Colorado; two great grandchildren, Brielle and Owen Kilbane and one brother, Gregory Montellanico, Florida.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a Blessing service will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Interment will follow at Economy Cemetery.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 18, 2020
