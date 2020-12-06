Charles Adam OlexaMonacaCharles Adam Olexa, call sign W3VEW, left this life on November 25, 2020 to join his wife and lifelong love and partner Helen.Charles was a witty and intelligent man. He served in the US Navy during WWII, worked for the FAA as a radar technician and held a few post retirement positions including instructor at the NASA site on Wallops Island, VA.Early in his life he worked on the P&LE Railroad as a brakeman and thus began a lifelong love of steam engines and all things railroad. He was also an avid amateur radio operator and continued his transmissions over the airwaves to all parts of the world into his later years.He was a gifted musician who loved all genres from classical to Scottish pipes and passed this love of music along to his children.His biggest and most successful job was raising seven children and giving them a firm and loving foundation. He loved to play practical jokes and make people laugh with his jokes and antics.He will be missed by many and leaves behind a huge legacy with his 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. And so, as our Dad would say, "This is W3VEW, W3 Victor Edward William, broadcasting for the last time from the stars. Over and out."Private burial arrangements were entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca.