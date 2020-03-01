Home

Charles B. Hudson, Jr., of Harmony Township, Pa., passed on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children.

He was the loving husband of Joyce Hudson; the proud father of Jana and Floyd Howell, Kara Hudson, and Ryan and Katie Hudson; and Poppy to Aidan, Brennan, Nolan, and Lochlan Howell.

Also surviving him are his siblings, Susan and David Wenckowski, David Johnston and Lynn McGowan, Sally and Mark DiCarlo, Jack and Robin Johnston, and Sandy Hudson; and the nieces and nephews who adored him, Lisa, Michael, Lauren, Melissa, Andrew, Dominic, Anna, Leigh Anne, David, Madison, Barbie, Elise, Jakob, Theo and Hope.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Geraldine Navalance and Charles B. Hudson, Sr.; his in-laws, Ethel and James Johnston; and his beloved aunt, Ruth Negrey.

Whether you knew him as Charles B., Chuck, Charlie, Huds, or Butchie, know that he loved his family.

Arrangements are private.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 1, 2020
