|
|
Charles (Chuck) Durbin
Hopewell Township
Charles Durbin (Chuck), 65, of Hopewell Township, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
He was born on May 16, 1954, in Rochester, Pa., the son of the late John and Martha Durbin. He was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Glenn and Laura Wickham.
He married Rose, the love of his life in 1976, who survives him. Chuck is also survived by his beloved son, Jason Durbin; daughter, Stacy and John Sampson; grandchildren, Mikayla and Kingston Durbin, and Zackary Sampson; sister-in-law, Cheri Trella; nephew, Matthew and Stephanie Trella; and great- niece, Aaliyah Trella.
He was known for his love and amazing work at Penn Tile and Carpet, where he started installing in 1975 and then took ownership in 2002. If you knew Chuck, he was a man who wore his heart on his sleeve. He was a good kind hearted man, always there helping and being there for his family, friends and strangers. He had a heart of gold and would always go above and beyond for anyone. His love for his kids was unconditional. He was his children's #1 fan. He leaves behind a beautiful legacy in his family. He will be missed and never forgotten.
A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.
HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 12, 2020