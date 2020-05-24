Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles McCullough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. McCullough Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles E. McCullough Jr. Obituary
Charles E. McCullough Jr.

Beaver Falls

Charles E. McCullough, Jr., age 71, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph.

He was born August 4, 1948, in Beaver Falls, Pa., to the late Charles and Harriet (Cory) McCullough, Sr.

He is survived by his daughter, Patricia (David) Crouse of Warren, Pa.; five grandchildren, Emily, Amelia and Cammie Crouse, Rebecca (Seth) Billstone and Abigail (Christian) Conrad; two sisters, Jane McCullough of White Twp. and Wilma McCullough of Beaver Falls; brother-in-law, William "Bud" Caplinger of Rochester; and numerous cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Caplinger.

A private visitation and service was held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at CAMPBELL'S BEAVER FALLS FUNERAL HOME, 14th Street and Eighth Avenue, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com.

Interment took place at the Beaver Falls Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph.

Condolences may be left online at www.campbellfuneralhomes.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -