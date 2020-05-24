|
Charles E. McCullough Jr.
Beaver Falls
Charles E. McCullough, Jr., age 71, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph.
He was born August 4, 1948, in Beaver Falls, Pa., to the late Charles and Harriet (Cory) McCullough, Sr.
He is survived by his daughter, Patricia (David) Crouse of Warren, Pa.; five grandchildren, Emily, Amelia and Cammie Crouse, Rebecca (Seth) Billstone and Abigail (Christian) Conrad; two sisters, Jane McCullough of White Twp. and Wilma McCullough of Beaver Falls; brother-in-law, William "Bud" Caplinger of Rochester; and numerous cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Caplinger.
A private visitation and service was held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at CAMPBELL'S BEAVER FALLS FUNERAL HOME, 14th Street and Eighth Avenue, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com.
Interment took place at the Beaver Falls Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020