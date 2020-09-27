Charles Edward Matthey
Formerly of Aliquippa
Charles Edward Matthey, 93, of Frametown, W.Va., formerly of Aliquippa, Pa., went to be with the Lord and his wife on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
He was born March 22, 1927, in Salem, W.Va., a son of the late Wilma Ruth Somerville Matthey and Bernard Matthey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Matthey; son, Larry Dale Matthey; brothers, Robert Matthey, and William "Bill" Matthey; and sisters, Francis Corder and Ruth Varner.
Charles dedicated his life to serving his country and its defenders. He was a World War II, U.S. Navy Veteran and a patriot. Charles transported his fellow veterans to their doctor appointments. He was also a handyman and he helped repair houses of those in need. He was a member of the Braxton County American Legion Post #33. After returning home from his military service, he worked for32 years as an electrician at the J & L Steel Mill in Aliquippa, Pa. His heart for service to others will never be forgotten as he was well loved by the community and all who knew him. He was a gentle man of few words, and when he spoke people would stop to listen. In service to God, Charles was a member of the Pulse Church, Gassaway, W.Va.
Left to remember his legacy are his children, Barbara Matthey, Loyd Matthey (Sheila), Jim Matthey and Karen Mar; grandchildren, Samantha Sawyer, Meika Sims (Duane), Joey Matthey, Heidi Hanson (Rex), Gretchen Martin (Jay), Hans Matthey, James "Jay" Matthey, Jr. (Monica), Christopher Matthey, Britney Govine (Kummih), and Carl "CJ" Allen, Jr.; brothers, David Matthey (Mary), Bernard "Bunny" Matthey (Diane), and Ben Matthey; and sister-in-law, Nancy Matthey. Charles is also survived by 32 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway, W.Va.
A public graveside service with military rites will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Gassaway, W.Va., with Pastor John Fowler officiating.
Words of comfort and fond memories may be extended to the family at www.roachfuneralhome.com
