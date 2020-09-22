Charles F.
Bowers Jr.
Edgeworth
Charles F. Bowers, Jr., died peacefully on September 19, 2020. Born in New Brighton, Pa., on January 20, 1941, he had resided in Edgeworth since 1976. He was the son of the late Charles F. Bowers, Sr. and Marjorie Walker Bowers.
Known throughout his life as Lucky, he was a proud graduate of New Brighton High School (1958). He received his undergraduate degree from Columbia University in 1962 and his law degree, cum laude, from the Columbia University School of Law in 1965. A member of Beta Theta Pi, Lucky was an active member of Columbia's Alumni Association.
Admitted to the bar in 1965, Lucky returned to Beaver County and began practicing with noted trial attorney James B. Ceris in Ambridge. In 1991, he formed a partnership with James J. Ross and his son Charles F. Bowers, III. The partnership grew to include Kenneth G. Fawcett and continued for over 23 years until James Ross took the bench with the Court of Common Pleas of Beaver County. Sherri Hurst joined the firm shortly thereafter and he practiced with his partners in the firm of Bowers, Fawcett and Hurst LLC up until the time of his passing.
He was a skilled trial attorney whose life's work was in the courtroom. A master at cross-examination, he practiced throughout the Courts of Common Pleas in Western Pennsylvania and in the Federal Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania in the areas of civil litigation and criminal defense.
Although Lucky was a tough adversary who fought tirelessly for his clients, he was considered a lawyers' lawyer who was always willing to help newly admitted attorneys find their way in the law. In a long and distinguished career, one of the things he was most proud of was serving as the Borough solicitor for his hometown of New Brighton for over 50 years.
He was an active member of the Beaver County Bar Association and the Pennsylvania Bar Association. For the Pennsylvania Bar Association, Lucky was a member of the House of Delegates and the Board of Governors. He was past President of the Beaver County Bar Association and chaired several committees, including the Legal Journal.
Lucky was instrumental, along with many others, in the planning and construction of the Beaver County Bar Building and he took great pride in helping to place the Bar Association on solid financial ground. He was always generous with his time in supporting the Bar Association and its programs.
For decades, an active member of the Western Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association, Lucky was awarded the Champion of Justice award from WPTLA in 2019. He was Senior Counsel of the American College of Barristers and participated in the American Association for Justice. The U.S. District Court of the Western District of Pennsylvania appointed him as a civil mediator.
In the area of criminal law, Lucky was an active member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Pennsylvania Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. He lectured on various aspects of handling personal injury cases and the defense of criminal cases.
Lucky also enjoyed spending time on the island of St. Maarten where he had a second home since the 1970s. He was a long-time member of the Beaver Valley Country Club and the Bandits golf group. For many years, Lucky enjoyed sailing with a select group of friends.
In addition to his parents, Lucky was preceded in death by his wife, Janice and a brother, R. Lance Bowers.
He is survived by his children, Chad Bowers (Aileen) of Center Township, Julie Adams (Chris) of Atlanta, Ga. and Jill Gray of Jacksonville, Fla.; a beloved grandson, Charlie Bowers; Donna McCann and her family; and Del Goedeker, his friend of 75 years.
Family and friends will be received Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. in J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
. Additional viewing will be held Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. A private family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. We are following CDC guidelines which states no more than 25 guests permitted in the funeral home at a time, and masks are required during visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beaver County Bar Foundation, in care of the Beaver County Bar Association.