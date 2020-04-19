|
|
Charles F.
Herrmann
North Sewickley Township
Charles F. Herrmann, 87, was a lifelong resident of North Sewickley Township, born on January 30, 1933, to the late Ralph and Anna (Rosenmund) Herrmann and passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Chuck graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1951, then served his country for two years during the Korean War as an aircraft mechanic with the 50th field artillery. After being in the service he became a pilot and was president of the Beaver Valley Flying Club. During the 1960s he was the superintendent of Pittsburgh Bridge and Iron Industries in Rochester. In the 1970s he was a service manager for Clem's Trailer Sales and during the 1980s he owned and operated Herrmann's Upholstery. He retired in 1993 from The Medical Center, Beaver as Manager of plant operations. After retirement he again worked for Clem's Trailer Sales delivering and picking up RVs for 20 years. Throughout all his jobs he was dedicated to helping his brother do cement work.
He will long be remembered by his Concord United Methodist Church family in North Sewickley Township, where he sang with the Hilltoppers Gospel Quartet in the 1970s. For ten years he served on the planning commission for North Sewickley Township.
He and his family enjoyed camping and were members of the Otter-Go-Camping and Holiday Rambler camping clubs.
He will be sadly missed by his lovingly devoted wife of 63 years, Nancy (Miller) Herrmann, North Sewickley Township; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy and Frank Fox and Sally and Steve Cochran, all of Beaver Falls; a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Belva (Stange) Herrmann, Beaver Falls; a sister-in-law, Peggy Jones, Aliquippa; five grandchildren, Charly Fox Anderson and Tyler Anderson, York, Pa.; Randi Cochran, Gresham, Oregon, Sean Cochran, State College and Stevie Cochran , Shippensburg, Pa.; a great granddaughter, Parker Anderson and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Herrmann.
There was a private visitation and funeral service for the family on Wednesday. Rev. John Magargee, a family friend, officiated the services.
He was interred in Concord Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Concord United Methodist Church, 285 Concord Church Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010
The family would like to thank Leigha, Jill and Jeff of Vitas Hospice and Sean, Jennifer and Chris of Progressive Home Health for their dedicated care.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020