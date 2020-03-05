Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES KOMARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES F. KOMARA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES F. KOMARA Obituary
Charles F. Komara

Formerly of Freedom

Charles F. Komara, 73, Midland, formerly of Freedom, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.

Born May 17, 1946, in Connellsville, Pa., a son of the late Rudolph A. and Helen N. Whipkey Komara, he was a retired employee of Nova Chemical Co., Potter Twp. He was Methodist by faith, a Vietnam War U.S. Army Veteran and a recipient of the U.S. Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service in Vietnam. Charles was a life member of the Midland VFW National and a member and officer of the Midland American Legion Post 481. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine R. Ziolkowski Komara in 1996, and a grandson, Cameron McGowan.

Surviving are one daughter, Lisa M. Komara McGowan, Ambridge; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jesse C. Komara, Pittsburgh, and Brian M. and Jennifer Komara, Patterson Twp.; nine grandchildren, Cody, Chase, Shyann, Kendal, Brilynn, Austin, Jackson, Kaylee, and Naomi and a brother and sister-in-law, Robert E. and Millie Komara, Beaver.

Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, where services will be held Friday at 12 noon. Officiating will be the Rev. Gregory S. Clagg, pastor of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rochester. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Freedom.

The Beaver County Special Unit will provide full military honors at Calvary Cemetery at 12:45 p.m.


logo

logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -