Charles F. 'Butch' LaneEconomyCharles F. 'Butch' Lane, 75, of Economy, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Wexford.A son of the late Fern and Betty (Senft) Lane, Butch was a graduate of Ambridge High School and an avid hunter. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam during which time he acquired Agent Orange. Butch was a member of St. Peter and Paul Ukranian Catholic Church in Ambridge and a longtime member of the Monaca-Center F&AM Lodge # 791.Butch will be sadly missed by his wife, Patricia (Nagy) Lane with whom he would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 5, 2020, and a sister-in-law, Cheryl Lane and her sons, Eric and Scott.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William.Per Butch's wishes, all services were private.Arrangements were entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000).To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit his permanent memorial at simpsonfuneral