Charles F. 'Butch' Lane
Economy
Charles F. 'Butch' Lane, 75, of Economy, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Wexford.
A son of the late Fern and Betty (Senft) Lane, Butch was a graduate of Ambridge High School and an avid hunter. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam during which time he acquired Agent Orange. Butch was a member of St. Peter and Paul Ukranian Catholic Church in Ambridge and a longtime member of the Monaca-Center F&AM Lodge # 791.
Butch will be sadly missed by his wife, Patricia (Nagy) Lane with whom he would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 5, 2020, and a sister-in-law, Cheryl Lane and her sons, Eric and Scott.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William.
Per Butch's wishes, all services were private.
Arrangements were entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000).
.