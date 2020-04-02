Home

Lutton Chippewa Funeral Home Ltd
117 Blackhawk Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
CHARLES F. ZELLEFROW Jr.

CHARLES F. ZELLEFROW Jr. Obituary
Charles F. Zellefrow, Jr.

Chippewa Township

Charles F. Zellefrow, Jr., 83, of Chippewa Twp., died Monday, March 30, 2020, in the Heritage Valley Beaver ER.

Born December 20, 1936, in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Charles. F. Sr. and Lorena (Reddick) Zellefrow. Charles was retired from Republic Steel, where he was a crane operator. Charles was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, where he was a Specialist. A member of St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church, he enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and everything else that had to do with the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marian V. (Hudak) Zellefrow; a granddaughter, Amanda (Larry) Ferrell; a son-in-law, Gordon Hurley; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Kathy and George Zilk, Karen Zellefrow and Dominic Leopardi and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jeanne Hurley; a brother, Richard Zellefrow; three sisters, Shirley Leopardi, Patricia Gennero and Donna Reynolds; his mother and father-in-law, Edward and Alice Hudak and a sister-in-law, JoAnn Hudak.

All services are private.

Private interment will take place in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

Services entrusted to GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily

funeralhomes.com,
logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 2, 2020
