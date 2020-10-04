Charles G.



Weber



Conway



Charles G. Weber, 74, Conway, originally from McKees Rocks, passed away peacefully at home on October 1, 2020.



He was the son of the late Charles L. and Violet Weber.



He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Weber.



He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary (Yurchey) Weber; a sister, Betty (Donald) Ackerman; children, Bonnie (Nicholas) Moore and Charles F. (Kelly) Weber; and grandchildren, Stephen, Robert, Anthony, Alexander, and Elizabeth.



Services are private.



Arrangements entrusted to the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., Conway, David M. Alvarez, Supervisor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store