1/1
Charles G. Weber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles G.

Weber

Conway

Charles G. Weber, 74, Conway, originally from McKees Rocks, passed away peacefully at home on October 1, 2020.

He was the son of the late Charles L. and Violet Weber.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Weber.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary (Yurchey) Weber; a sister, Betty (Donald) Ackerman; children, Bonnie (Nicholas) Moore and Charles F. (Kelly) Weber; and grandchildren, Stephen, Robert, Anthony, Alexander, and Elizabeth.

Services are private.

Arrangements entrusted to the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., Conway, David M. Alvarez, Supervisor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Poland Funeral Home Inc.
901 First Ave
Conway, PA 15027
724-869-7700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Poland Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved