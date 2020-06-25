Charles Gonczi Jr.
Formerly of Aliquippa
Charles Gonczi, Jr., 79, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
He was born on August 28, 1940, in Aliquippa, a son of the late Charles Sr. and Helen (Hornyak) Gonczi. Charles was a plant supervisor at Anchor Hocking Corporation, from which he retired.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Frances (Kwolek) Gonczi.
He is survived by his daughters, Delores Schwarz and her husband, Jacob and Deborah Daliman and her husband, Daniel; a grandson, Jacob "Drew" Schwarz III; brother, Thomas (Linda) Gonczi; sister, Mary Gonczi; sister-in-law, Jane Malloy; nieces, Diane and Kathy; nephews, Jack, Eddie, Tom and Chuck; several other nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Titus Catholic Church at 10 a.m.
Private interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Formerly of Aliquippa
Charles Gonczi, Jr., 79, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
He was born on August 28, 1940, in Aliquippa, a son of the late Charles Sr. and Helen (Hornyak) Gonczi. Charles was a plant supervisor at Anchor Hocking Corporation, from which he retired.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Frances (Kwolek) Gonczi.
He is survived by his daughters, Delores Schwarz and her husband, Jacob and Deborah Daliman and her husband, Daniel; a grandson, Jacob "Drew" Schwarz III; brother, Thomas (Linda) Gonczi; sister, Mary Gonczi; sister-in-law, Jane Malloy; nieces, Diane and Kathy; nephews, Jack, Eddie, Tom and Chuck; several other nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Titus Catholic Church at 10 a.m.
Private interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 25, 2020.