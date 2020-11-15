1/1
Charles H. "Chuck" Treasure
Charles H. 'Chuck'

Treasure

South Beaver Township

Charles H. "Chuck" Treasure, 79, of South Beaver Twp., died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 12, 2020, in the Heritage Valley-Beaver ED.

Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Chuck will lie in state on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon at the New Salem Presbyterian Church, 348 Salem Church Rd., Midland, PA 15059. Pastor Jeff Marquis will officiate. Members of the Beaver County Special Unit will meet at the church at 12:30 p.m. to perform full military honors. In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks are required at the funeral home as well as the church.

Private interment will take place in Grandview Cemetery.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
