|
|
Charles Herman Carter
Formerly of
Steubenville, Ohio
Charles Herman Carter, 77, formerly of Steubenville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver.
He was born on April 20, 1942, the son of the late Henrietta and Ralph Carter. He was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Aliquippa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Reed Carter.
He is survived by his children, Janel (Robert) Hicks, Delaware; Rolanda (Dewayne) Mayo, Ambridge; Nicole (Anthony) Francis, Georgia.; and Violet Flowers, Georgia; a granddaughter, Jannea (Eric) Wolff; two great-granddaughters, Zoly and Zara Wolff; his brothers and sisters, Marvia Hill, Raymond, Bobby, Clarence, Donny, Wayne, Ronald Carter and Veronica Burnette; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in conjunction with his mother's memorial service at a later date.
In dealing with this pandemic that faces our nation, the family requests that you share your condolences via telephone, email, or social media. They also wish to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.
HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020