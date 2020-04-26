Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa
2345 Mill St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Herman Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Herman Carter Obituary
Charles Herman Carter

Formerly of

Steubenville, Ohio

Charles Herman Carter, 77, formerly of Steubenville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver.

He was born on April 20, 1942, the son of the late Henrietta and Ralph Carter. He was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Aliquippa.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Reed Carter.

He is survived by his children, Janel (Robert) Hicks, Delaware; Rolanda (Dewayne) Mayo, Ambridge; Nicole (Anthony) Francis, Georgia.; and Violet Flowers, Georgia; a granddaughter, Jannea (Eric) Wolff; two great-granddaughters, Zoly and Zara Wolff; his brothers and sisters, Marvia Hill, Raymond, Bobby, Clarence, Donny, Wayne, Ronald Carter and Veronica Burnette; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in conjunction with his mother's memorial service at a later date.

In dealing with this pandemic that faces our nation, the family requests that you share your condolences via telephone, email, or social media. They also wish to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, is entrusted with the arrangements.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -