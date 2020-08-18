1/1
CHARLES "MIKE" JONES
Charles 'Mike' Jones

Beaver Falls

Charles 'Mike' Jones was called to rest with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Heritage Valley Hospital. He was the fourth of ten children born on October 25, 1944, to the late Clarence and Norma (Wahl) Jones and was raised on Mt. Washington in Beaver Falls, Pa.

During his teenage years, Mike Jones was an amateur boxer and runner up for the Golden Gloves. He loved old westerns, cowboy boots, hats and painting. His love of residential painting lasted throughout his lifetime as his chosen career. Mike Jones adored his family! They were his pride and joy.

Mike is survived by five sisters, Marcia (Willie) Brooks, Lexington, Ky., Linda Beverly, Columbus, Ohio, Wanda Jones, Youngstown, Ohio, Leslie Dawson, Youngstown, Ohio and Marjorie "Charlene" Samuel, Beaver Falls, Pa.; one brother, Thomas Jones, Beaver Falls, Pa.; three sons, Charles "Mick (Regina) Jones, Beaver Falls, Pa., Kevin (Amy) Jones, Erie, Pa. and Mark (Errika) Jones, Pittsburgh, Pa.; one daughter, Tiffany Simmons, Monroeville, Pa.; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a host of loving nieces, nephews and close friend, Bertha Creach.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald, Clarence and Darrell Jones.

Viewing will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Second Baptist Church, 2322 10th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, with the funeral immediately following.

Funeral arrangement entrusted to WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME & CREATIONS, LLC, 1411 6th Avenue Beaver Falls, PA 15010




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
