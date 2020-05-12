|
Charles Lee Camp
Formerly of Smith's Ferry
This is the story of Charles Lee Camp, a smart, funny, beloved man who will be missed terribly and always cherished in the hearts of those lucky enough to know him. Chuckie, Chuck, or Chuckles, as he was called in his early years, was an incomparable husband, son, sibling and friend.
The second child of Charles "Bo" Camp and Joyce (Diven) Camp (both deceased), Chuck was a hero to his younger siblings. He was an avid baseball and softball player and continued to play well into adulthood. Born and raised in Smiths Ferry, Pa., he remained close in heart to his siblings and friends even after joining the U.S. Air Force following graduation from Western Beaver High School in 1976. He spent 4 years in the military and ended up in California where he would spend his adult life. He married Vicki (Owens) Camp on November 18, 2002, in Hawaii. Their love story ended way too soon. Chuck thought she hung the moon, and she was the perfect wife for him. He resided in Sacramento, Calif. for almost 40 years where he worked for the Social Security Administration. Chuck also earned a bachelor's degree in business administration.
Charlie (to his California friends) was an ardent gardener and enjoyed baseball, golfing, the Steelers, fantasy baseball, and bunco. Charlie and Vic also loved camping and spent much time at Bodega Bay with their close friends. Charlie was also a member of the Tennessee Squires, which he joined with his father-in-law.
Loved ones who will miss Charlie/Chuck, his laughter, and his all-in enjoyment of life are his wife, Vicki Camp; his dogs, Mia and Rocco; his brothers, Jeff (Cheryl) Camp and Steve (Lorie) Camp and his sisters, Marcia Camp and Laurie Ann Camp.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 12, 2020