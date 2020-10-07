Charles M.
Reno Jr.
North Sewickley Township
Charles M. Reno, Jr., 90, of North Sewickley Twp., passed away, Saturday, October 3, 2020, in his home.
Born August 15, 1930, in Rochester, was the son of the late Charles Reno, Sr. and Amelia "Molly" (Dagan) Reno Grossman. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War and was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans. He retired from Babcock & Wilcox Tubular Products as a pipe fitter, after over 30 plus years of service; was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, New Brighton; a member of the National Campers and Hikers Association; and was a member of the No Sew Hoboes camping club. He enjoyed camping for many years at Hart's Content Campground. He loved traveling and cruising across the USA, Europe, and the Caribbean. He loved fishing and shared his love of fishing by teaching his family how to fish.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, June W.( Patterson) Reno on January 28, 2020; a son, Richard L. Reno, Sr., October 17, 2014; two sisters, Joy Riccitelli and Casey Swan; two grandchildren, Sandra Reno and Derek Reno; and a sister and brother in-law, Donna and Robert Cogar.
He is survived by his family that he loved so dearly, a daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Russell Basinger, Ohioville; five grandchildren, Jason Foley, Beaver; Richie and Susan Reno, Virginia; David Reno, Beaver Falls; Mischelle Powell, Aliquippa; and Brittany Dean, New Galilee; great-grandchildren, Richard III, Nathanel, Samuel, Christian Michael, Skyler, and Daxton; daughters-in-law, Debra Kirk and Linda Reno; special nieces and nephews whom he loved as his own, Kathy Sturdivant, Deborah and Tom McGinley, Nancy and Brent Wine, Barbara Tytka and Ed Arnold, and Rob Cogar; great-nieces and nephews, Katelyn Reader-Zanger, Danielle Hanley, Thomas McGinley, Christopher Ballard, Bryant and Bradley Wine and Elizabeth and Melissa Tytka; sister and brother-in-law, Carole and Carey Brier; and his precious Shih Tzu, Annie.
Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME
, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where an additional visitation will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon with his niece the Rev. Deborah McGinley officiating. Please follow CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.
Entombment will be at Sylvania Hill's Mausoleum.
Member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 862, will provide military honors at 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made if desired to Disabled America Veterans, visit https://www.dav.org/ways-to-give