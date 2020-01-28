Home

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Bethel Calvary Baptist Church
11 Easy St
Taylors, SC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethel Calvary Baptist Church
11 Easy St.
Taylors, SC
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
CHARLES MELVIN YOST

CHARLES MELVIN YOST Obituary
Charles Melvin Yost

Formerly of Raccoon Township

Charles Melvin Yost, 89, of Taylors, S.C., died Friday, January 24, 2020.

Born in Waynesburg, Pa. he was a son of the late Edward and Samantha Scott Yost. He lived in Raccoon Township, Aliquippa for 54 years and worked at LTV Steel. Mr. Yost attended Community Bible Church in Aliquippa and was a current member of Bethel Calvary Baptist Church, where he formerly served as a deacon. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post 3.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Lee Shivler and a grandson-in-law, Steven Lossiah.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Janet Collins Yost; two daughters, Janice Caldwell Gilliam (Chuck) and Joanne Rapp (Brian); eight grandchildren, Katie Boyt Nealey (Kevin), Kristie Lossiah, Kerri Jacks (Dylan), David Rapp, Jonathan Boyt, Rachel Rapp, Kendra Caldwell and Samuel Caldwell; four great grandchildren, Roxie Nealey, McCully, Payton, and Brooke Lossiah and a brother, Terry Yost (Janice) of Aliquippa.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Bethel Calvary Baptist Church in Taylors with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. with Pastor David Shoemaker officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Calvary Baptist Church, 11 Easy St., Taylors, SC 29687.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 28, 2020
