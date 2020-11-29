Charles 'Ron' Miller
Industry
Charles "Ron" Miller, 72, of Industry, passed away in his sleep, at home, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
The youngest of five children, Ron was born March 16, 1948, in East Liverpool, Ohio, to the late Kenneth and Beatrice Dingess Miller.
Ron is a graduate of Western Beaver High School, class of 1966 and The Pennsylvania State Police Academy. Ron owned and operated Miller's Towing and Miller's Super Service after graduating high school and was a police officer until his retirement in 1999 as a Sergeant for the Midland Police Dept.
Ron was a member of the United Methodist Church in Smith's Ferry, Pa. He was a Mason, Glasgow Lodge 485, a Shriner and a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, PA Lodge #4.
He loved hunting, fishing, Steeler football and Pirates baseball and particularly enjoyed family card games, most recently with his nieces Diana and Anita.
Always quick to laugh, he brought his sense of humor into every situation (and was perhaps the King of the Dad joke…). Generous to a fault, he would have given the shirt off his back to anyone in need, anytime and, always stoic, never a complaint, no matter how tough things might have been.
Known for his fairness and leniency as a police officer, a local magistrate once shared the story of telling a defendant in court "if Ron Miller actually arrested you - clearly you must be guilty."
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Bea; brothers, Jerry, Terry and Keith Miller; sister, Doris Dicembre; nieces, Penny Miller and Connie Jo Dicembre; nephew, Gary Headley; and previous wife, Judy.
Surviving are his children, eldest son, Todd A. Miller (Dana King), Monaca, Pa.; twins, Michael Miller (Kelly T. Miller), West Friendship, Md., and his baby, Michelle Lee Miller, Patterson Twp., Pa.; grandson, Alec N. Miller, Moody AF Base, Ga.; step-grandson, Austin Taylor, West Friendship, Md.; and great-granddaughter, Jordyn Miller, Spring Grove, Pa.
He leaves behind his nieces, Diana Headley-Dopler, Smith's Ferry, Pa.; Anita Dicembre, Smith's Ferry, Pa.; Danielle Miller, East Liverpool, Ohio; nephews, Brian Miller, Gulfport, Miss.; Ken Miller, Moundsville, W. Va.; and Jason Miller, Pittsburgh, Pa.; former wives, Vicki (Zeke) Fisher (mother of his children and friend until the end), Valentina, Sandy and Shawn, as well as countless cousins and special friends, Hawk, Douglas, and Michael Miller, Paul Anthony Sr. and Paul "Gomer" Anthony, Jr.
A brief visitation will be held Monday, November 30, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME, 600 Beaver Ave., Midland. Ron will be laid to rest near his parents at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ron's memory can be made at the United Methodist Church, 110 Liberty Ave., Midland, PA 15009.