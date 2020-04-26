Home

Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 728-4000
Charles S. "Chuck" Hiber

Charles S. "Chuck" Hiber Obituary
Charles 'Chuck' S. Hiber

Ambridge

Charles "Chuck" S. Hiber, 78, of Ambridge, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Heritage Valley, Sewickley.

Born on May 28, 1941, he was the son of the late Charles P. and Barbara (Capachia) Hiber. Chuck was a graduate of Aliquippa High School and was employed with J&L Steel as a laborer and later with Global Security as a guard at the Pittsburgh International Airport. Chuck proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as a Radar Man third class. Chuck enjoyed playing chess and baseball. He was a lifetime member of the U.S. Chess Federation and obtained the rank of a Chess Master.

He will be sadly missed by his children, Anthony (Laura) Pruszenski, Charles Hiber, and Jane Kauffman; his ex-wife, Rose Anne Pruszenski; and stepdaughter, Angel Bodnar; his brother and sister-in-law , Tom and Ginny Hiber; his grandchildren, Alex and Madeline Pruszenski, Connor Kauffman, Jonathan Kauffman, Parker Kauffman, and Riley Walker; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family viewing was held on Saturday and entombment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will be at a future date.

A private family viewing was held on Saturday and entombment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will be at a future date.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020
