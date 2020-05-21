Home

McConnell Funeral Home
447 Pine St
Hookstown, PA 15050
724-573-9511
Calling hours
Friday, May 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
447 Pine St
Hookstown, PA 15050
Calling hours
Friday, May 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
447 Pine St
Hookstown, PA 15050
Funeral service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
447 Pine St
Hookstown, PA 15050
Interment
Following Services
Mill Creek Hill Cemetery
Hookstown

Charles Sumner Halstead, 58, of Hookstown (Hanover Twp.), died Tuesday evening, May 19, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Born October 10, 1961, in East Liverpool, Ohio, he was a son of the late Joseph W. and Virginia M. (Glenn) Halstead. He worked as a dairy farmer and loved target shooting, his cows, muscle cars including his 2012 Camaro, but most of all spending time with his family and children.

Surviving are his wife, Anita M. (White) Halstead whom he married June 20 1987; beloved father of Chuck J. Halstead, Hookstown and Gina M. Halstead-Smith and her husband Scott, Hookstown; and brother of Glenn and Beverly Halstead, Florida; Mark and Lois Halstead, Chester, W.Va.; and Ethel and James Tilton, Indiana.

Family and friends are welcome to call at MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050, Friday 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. where services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Kevin Neal, Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church will officiate. He will be laid to rest in the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery.

The family encourages social distancing; brief visits and a face mask at your discretion.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 21, 2020
