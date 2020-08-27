1/1
CHARLES T. "CHUCK" ADAMSKI
Charles T. 'Chuck' Adamski

Hopewell Township

Charles T. 'Chuck' Adamski, 91, of Hopewell Twp., passed away from a long illness with kidney disease on Monday, August 24, 2020.

He was born on March 16, 1929 in Clarington, Ohio, the son of the late Josef and Krystyna Kempa Adamski. Chuck retired from J&L Steel in 1982, and then served as a school bus driver for Hopewell and Quaker Valley School Districts. Chuck also owned and operated a TV repair business for many years. Chuck was an active member of Ohio United Presbyterian Church where he was a trustee and an elder. Chuck was also appointed to the Hopewell Board of School Directors, at which time, he was president for three years. He had a love for his family farm in Clarington, Ohio where he would spend lots of time. It was his happy place and his home. He was a member of the St. James F. & A.M. Lodge #457 and a member of the Syria Shrine.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Ann Adamski in 2001; three brothers, Emil, Frank and Joe; a son-in-law, Chuck Cicero and a stepdaughter, Janice Holt.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Swan-Adamski; two daughters, Linda Cicero, Cranberry Twp. and Janet Cronin (Gary), Center Twp.; six grandchildren, Julie (Russell) Gribbell, Jillian and Max Cicero, Christopher (Mary) Cronin, Stefanie (Joe) Brennan and Bryan Cronin; six great grandchildren, Alice, Harrison, Ellie, Arya, Nathan, & Sofia; three stepchildren, David (Julie) Swan, Michele (Jim) Kernick and Mark Swan; five step grandchildren; three step great grandchildren; a niece, Ruthanne Samaras and a great nephew, Austin Samaras.

Friends will be received on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St. The funeral service is private, but may be viewed via the Ohio United Presbyterian Church's Facebook Page on Friday at 11 a.m.

Private interment will take place in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation kidney.org .

The family wishes to thank the staff at Franciscan Manor for the wonderful care they gave Chuck, also to Kindred Hospice for their help and comfort.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
