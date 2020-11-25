Charlotte L. MooreCenter TownshipCharlotte L. Moore, 78, of Center Township, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.Born in East Liverpool, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Arlene (Owen) Nelson. Raised in Georgetown, Charlotte was a graduate of South Side High School. A homemaker by trade, she loved spending time with her grand kids and traveled extensively.She will be sadly missed by her husband of 59 years, Robert M. Moore; her children, Patricia Moore Bennett of Baltimore, Md., Robert M. Moore, Jr. and his spouse, Teresa Staley of Reading, Pa. and Brian E. Moore of New York City, N.Y.; seven grandchildren, Lauren, Nicole and Paul Bennett, Jeremy, Ethan and Journey Moore and Taylor Staley and her siblings, Harry Wallace Nelson of Hookstown, Ila Bable of Crescent, Pa. and Frank (Carol) Nelson of Columbiana, Ohio.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Laura Joyce Murdoch.All services are private.Contributions may be made in Charlotte's memory to the Salvation Army, 378 Jefferson Street, Rochester, PA 15074.Arrangements were entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000). To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit the permanent memorial at simpsonfuneral