Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
Charlotte R. Grosdeck

Charlotte R. Grosdeck Obituary
Charlotte R. Grosdeck

Formerly of Ambridge

Charlotte R. Grosdeck, 88, formerly of Ambridge, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at West Hills Health and Rehab.

Born July 8, 1931, in Sewickley, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Csurny Grosdeck. She was a member of Good Samaritan Catholic Church.

Surviving are two nephews, Mark Grosdeck, Ohio and David Grosdeck, Kansas City and cousins, Sylvia and Hans Huygen, California, Marian and Richard Mullen, Wheeling W. Va., Theresa and John Parasida, Economy Borough, Steven and Mary Ann Josapak, Rochester, Ken Josapak, Johnstown, Frieda Dolde, Economy Borough, John and Kathy Terosky, Fair Oaks and Martha and Eddie Munk, Ambridge,

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Marshall Grosdeck.

Friends will be received on Thursday, January 30, 2020, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Good Samaritan Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Good Samaritan Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Faith In Action and West Hills Health and Rehab for the care and assistance they gave Charlotte.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 29, 2020
