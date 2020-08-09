1/1
Charlotte Raye Umstead
Charlotte Rae Umstead

Aliquippa

Formerly of Beaver

Charlotte Rae Umstead, 77, of Aliquippa, formerly of Beaver, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, August 7, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Born September 26, 1942, in New Brighton, Pa., she was a daughter of Gayle and Esther Funk Umstead. Charlotte had attended BCRC and classes on campus at Passavant Memorial Homes.

Preceding her in death, besides her parents, was an infant brother, Gayle Umstead, Jr.

Surviving is her devoted family, including her brother, Richard (Christine) Umstead, Patterson Twp.; two nieces, Lori (Ron) Heil, Gibsonia, and Wendy (Dave) Pears, Lebanon, Tenn.; a great-niece, Hannah Hawthorne; a great-nephew, Caleb Hawthorne; and a great-great-niece, Callie Hawthorne.

Visitation, funeral services and interment at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park will be private.

Arrangements are being conducted by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nolfuneral.com.

Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Passavant Memorial Homes, 641 Reno St., Rochester, PA 15074.

The family would like to thank the many special caregivers for the incredibly loving care given to Charlotte.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
