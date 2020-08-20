1/
Charlotte Seikel
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Charlotte Seikel

South Beaver Township

Charlotte Seikel, age 92, of South Beaver Twp., Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020, in Beaver Valley Health & Rehab.

Born November 5, 1927, in Detroit, Mich., to the late Earl and Vera (Reid) Simmons.

She is survived by her children, David and Mary Jo, Paul and Susan, Michael and LeAnne, and Mark and Linda; sister, Mary Claire Stanners; and brother, William (Charlotte) Simmons.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Seikel; son, Ralph Seikel, Jr.; and siblings, John, Patricia and Margaret.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Saint Monica Parish, 116 Thorndale Drive, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.

Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Southfield, Mich.

Condolences may be left online at campbellfuneralhomes@hotmail.com




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Monica Parish
August 20, 2020
Dear Dave, Paul, Mike and Mark,
My heartfelt condolences on the passing of your mom. I fondly remember her in the kitchen of your house offering up food and chatting to teenagers stopping by. She was always a welcoming presence! Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.

Take care.
Lois Carson Griffin
Lois Carson Griffin
Friend
