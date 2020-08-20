Charlotte SeikelSouth Beaver TownshipCharlotte Seikel, age 92, of South Beaver Twp., Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020, in Beaver Valley Health & Rehab.Born November 5, 1927, in Detroit, Mich., to the late Earl and Vera (Reid) Simmons.She is survived by her children, David and Mary Jo, Paul and Susan, Michael and LeAnne, and Mark and Linda; sister, Mary Claire Stanners; and brother, William (Charlotte) Simmons.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Seikel; son, Ralph Seikel, Jr.; and siblings, John, Patricia and Margaret.A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Saint Monica Parish, 116 Thorndale Drive, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Southfield, Mich.Condolences may be left online at campbellfuneralhomes@hotmail.com