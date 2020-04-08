Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitts Funeral Home - Aliquippa
920 Franklin Avenue
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-8080
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARMIN ODOM-GILLIAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARMIN MICHELLE ODOM-GILLIAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARMIN MICHELLE ODOM-GILLIAM Obituary
Charmin

Michelle

Odom-Gilliam

Aliquippa

On April 2, 2020, Charmin Michelle Odom-Gilliam peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home.

Born January 5, 1956 to Valdoris Nickols and the late William Earl Odom in Aliquippa Pa. She graduated from Hopewell Sr. High School in 1974 and later attended Duff Business Institute.

Charmin was a faithful member of The Church in The Round, under the leadership of her beloved Pastor, Bishop Melvin E. Clark Sr. and her uncle, Bishop Bernard S. Wallace. She was ordained as an Evangelical Missionary, co-president of the CIR Street Outreach Ministry, and vice president of the Usher's Board. She had a passion for cooking, often labored diligently in the church's soup kitchen, serving meals prepared from the heart to the community. Charmin never turned anyone away and reassured everyone left full and plenty.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, William and Mother Pauline N. Wallace and great-grandparents Ernest and Mother Lilian Boiknight.

She leaves to continue her spirit of servitude, a husband of 39 years, Darrell E. Gilliam; four daughters, Chadara (Jorley) Vivio of Savannah Ga. and C'mara, Christyn and Charaye' Gilliam, all of Aliquippa; four grandchildren, Jayla Skye, Jorley ll, Riley Michelle and Amir Dupree and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews to whom she loved dearly.

Charmin will be remembered for her heart of gold and her willingness to say "YES!"

The family will be having a private viewing.

Arrangements entrusted to the PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARMIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -