Charmin
Michelle
Odom-Gilliam
Aliquippa
On April 2, 2020, Charmin Michelle Odom-Gilliam peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home.
Born January 5, 1956 to Valdoris Nickols and the late William Earl Odom in Aliquippa Pa. She graduated from Hopewell Sr. High School in 1974 and later attended Duff Business Institute.
Charmin was a faithful member of The Church in The Round, under the leadership of her beloved Pastor, Bishop Melvin E. Clark Sr. and her uncle, Bishop Bernard S. Wallace. She was ordained as an Evangelical Missionary, co-president of the CIR Street Outreach Ministry, and vice president of the Usher's Board. She had a passion for cooking, often labored diligently in the church's soup kitchen, serving meals prepared from the heart to the community. Charmin never turned anyone away and reassured everyone left full and plenty.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, William and Mother Pauline N. Wallace and great-grandparents Ernest and Mother Lilian Boiknight.
She leaves to continue her spirit of servitude, a husband of 39 years, Darrell E. Gilliam; four daughters, Chadara (Jorley) Vivio of Savannah Ga. and C'mara, Christyn and Charaye' Gilliam, all of Aliquippa; four grandchildren, Jayla Skye, Jorley ll, Riley Michelle and Amir Dupree and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews to whom she loved dearly.
Charmin will be remembered for her heart of gold and her willingness to say "YES!"
The family will be having a private viewing.
Arrangements entrusted to the PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 8, 2020