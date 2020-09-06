1/1
Cheryl E. (Bivins) Smith
Cheryl E.

(Bivins) Smith

Randallstown, Maryland

Formerly of Aliquippa

Cheryl Emmagene Smith passed away quietly at home on August 26, 2020.

Cheryl attended Greater Emmanuel A. M. E. Zion Church where as a young adult she married her faithful husband, William (Bill) Smith of 50 years.

She was the daughter of the late Jordon and Mattie Bivins.

She leaves to cherish her memory the two loves of her life, husband, Bill Smith and devoted daughter, Devon A. Smith

Cheryl was a graduate of Aliquippa High School class of 1964. She attended Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, Ohio, receiving an Associate's Degree in Business Administration in 1977. She was an employee of the State of Maryland Board of Nursing (MBON) until retiring in 2018.

Other family members include three caring sisters, Marva Cobb, Coraopolis, Pa.; Denise Bivins, Temple Hills, Md.; and Adrian Bivins Ellerbee (Joseph), Aliquippa, Pa.; brother-in-law, Daniel (Danny) Smith, Rochester, Pa.; and her loving nephews, Joseph S. Cobb, Washington, DC; and Eugene L. Cobb, Bethesda, Md.

Her favorite pastime was "shopping" and she was an avid gourmet cook; her favorite snack was popcorn. Cheryl loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and her beloved Aliquippa Quips. She attended Union Bethel A.M.E. Church, Randallstown, Md. She was also a Judge for the Baltimore County Board of Elections.

A viewing is scheduled for Friday, September 25, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wylie Funeral Home, 9200 Liberty Road, Randallstown, Md. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wylie Funeral Home.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Wylie Funeral Home
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-9200
