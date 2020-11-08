1/1
CHERYL K. (OURS) BELKOWSKI
Cheryl K. (Ours) Belkowski

Pulaski Township

Cheryl K. (Ours) Belkowski, 73, of Pulaski Twp., passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at her home.

Born August 4, 1947, in New Brighton, the daughter of the late Jacob B. and Dorothy (Malone) Ours. She enjoyed camping with family and friends for many years at Presque Isle in Erie. She was a member of F.O.E. #1342 and the United Croatian Club both of New Brighton.

Surviving are her husband, Clifford A. Belkowski; one brother, Robert Ours, Va.; three sisters-in-law, Gloria Ours, Colo., Karen Ours, Sarver and Chris and her husband, Steve Pyecha, Monaca; many nieces, nephews, their families and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and Dean Ours.

At her request there will be no services.

Cremation arrangements by the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.

jjsprattfh.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
