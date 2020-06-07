Chester F. BeallesClintonChester F. Bealles, 71, of Clinton (Hanover Twp.), died peacefully Friday morning, June 5, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.Born April 11, 1949, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Alex W. and Anna A. (Miciekas) BeallesChester had worked as a mechanic in the automotive industry. Surviving are his beloved wife of 49 years, Ellen L. (Happe) Bealles; his sons and their spouses, Chester F. Jr. and Karla Bealles of Clinton and Jon A. and Shannon Bealles of Ga.; a brother and his wife, Alex W. and Patricia Bealles and his grandchildren, Abigail, Daniel, Jacob and Magen.The family had a private viewing and services will be announced for a later date.Professional services provided by MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050.