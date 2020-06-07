Chester F. Bealles
Clinton
Chester F. Bealles, 71, of Clinton (Hanover Twp.), died peacefully Friday morning, June 5, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.
Born April 11, 1949, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Alex W. and Anna A. (Miciekas) Bealles
Chester had worked as a mechanic in the automotive industry. Surviving are his beloved wife of 49 years, Ellen L. (Happe) Bealles; his sons and their spouses, Chester F. Jr. and Karla Bealles of Clinton and Jon A. and Shannon Bealles of Ga.; a brother and his wife, Alex W. and Patricia Bealles and his grandchildren, Abigail, Daniel, Jacob and Magen.
The family had a private viewing and services will be announced for a later date.
Professional services provided by MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050.
Clinton
Chester F. Bealles, 71, of Clinton (Hanover Twp.), died peacefully Friday morning, June 5, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.
Born April 11, 1949, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Alex W. and Anna A. (Miciekas) Bealles
Chester had worked as a mechanic in the automotive industry. Surviving are his beloved wife of 49 years, Ellen L. (Happe) Bealles; his sons and their spouses, Chester F. Jr. and Karla Bealles of Clinton and Jon A. and Shannon Bealles of Ga.; a brother and his wife, Alex W. and Patricia Bealles and his grandchildren, Abigail, Daniel, Jacob and Magen.
The family had a private viewing and services will be announced for a later date.
Professional services provided by MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.