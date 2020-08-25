1/
CHESTER H. "SMOKEY" SMITH
Chester H. 'Smokey' Smith

Independence Township

Chester H. 'Smokey' Smith, 85, of Independence Twp., died on August 22, 2020, in Heritage Valley Sewickley.

He was born in Burnside, Pa., on April 3, 1935, the son of the late Harry R. and Eva (Grove) Smith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Lee (Collins) Smith in 2017.

He is survived by his three daughters, Gail Beall (Gene), Butler, Linda Zipparo, Sewickley and Judy DeAngelis (Jim), Crescent, and granddaughter, Lindsay Barnhart (Hunter).

He worked for many years at Talarico Ford in Coraopolis as an auto mechanic. Smokey loved music, Harleys, his pets, and above all, his wife of 65 years, his three daughters, and his granddaughter.

Friends will be received on Tuesday August 25, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in The HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TOWNSHIP, www.

huntsmanfuneralhomes.

com, corner of Beaver Grade and Coraopolis Heights Road, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at John Anderson Cemetery.

Face coverings and social distancing required. www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
