CHRISTIAN J. WORST Jr.
Christian J. Worst Jr.

South Beaver Township

Christian J. Worst Jr., 91, of South Beaver Twp., died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in his residence.

Born January 29, 1929, in Shaler, Pa., he was the son of the late Christian J. Sr. and Mabel (Marzolf) Worst.

Christian retired from USAirways in 1993 where he worked as a mechanic for 32 years. He was a member of Brush Run United Methodist Church, Little Beaver Historical Society and the Masonic Lodge No. 045.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale and David Worst and a sister, Elsie Butler.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marjorie (Thorpe) Worst; four children, Jeffery C. (Mary Grace) Worst, Sue Anne Worst, John L. (Judy) Worst and Sally A. (Leonard) Lander; ten grandchildren, Christian, Ashley, Brian, Aaron, Anne, Sally and Molly Worst and Kaitlyn, Makayla and Kyle Lander; a great-granddaughter, Reya Worst; two sisters, Loretta Baker, and Adella VanAtta; also numerous nieces and nephews.

A family visitation will be held in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily

funeralhomes.com.

Private interment will take place in Allegheny County Memorial Park McCandless, PA.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date when the gathering restrictions are lifted.

The family requests that contributions be made in Christian's name to Little Beaver Historical Society P.O. Box 304 Darlington, PA 16115.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
