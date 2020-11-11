Christina L. Belan



East Liverpool



Christina L. Belan, 50, of East Liverpool, passed, Saturday, November 7, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, following a lengthy illness.



Born, June 5, 1970, in East Liverpool, she is a daughter of Vicky Lunger Pearson of East Liverpool and the late Robert Pearson.



She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Jay and Inez Mason and Lester and Elma Lunger.



Christina was a graduate of East Liverpool High School Class of 1988. She was a vibrant soul one who lit up the room when she entered. No matter what was going on in her personal life she was always more than willing to lend a helping hand. She enjoyed four-wheeling, shooting pool, watching MASH, and most importantly spending time with her family.



Christina will be deeply missed by the love of her life, Richard P. Belan, whom she married on June 18, 1994. She will also be missed by her daughters, Jordan, and Kasie Belan of East Liverpool; brother, Robert P. Pearson Jr. and his wife, Chasity of Berea, Ky.; sisters, Melanie L. Dawson and husband, Noel Jr. of East Liverpool and Kelly L. Dawson and her husband, William of Peters Twp., Pa. and several nieces and nephews. She was expecting her first grandchild, Devin C. Belan.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the ARNER FUNERAL CHAPEL IN CHESTER from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store