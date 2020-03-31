Home

CHRISTINE A. MCGEE

CHRISTINE A. MCGEE Obituary
Christine A. (McGee)

Morrison

Independence Township

Christine A. (McGee) Morrison, age 74, passed away March 27, 2020, while being cared for at Good Samaritan Hospice Beaver after a battle with cancer.

Christine was born in Cardiff, Wales on March 3, 1946, to Terrence and Yvette McGee.

She leaves to mourn her death her four children, Kenneth "Ray" III (Lucy), Kelly (Rose), Kim (Jeff) Minton and Tricia (George) Slugo; her grandchildren, Andria, Frankie, Lauren, Jennifer, Kenny and Johnny; her great-grandchildren, Timmy, Colton, Aviana and Hunter, who will all miss her very much. Christine also leaves behind her siblings, Joe and Debbie.

Besides her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; her grandson, Thomas and her brother, Kevin.

We know Christine is in heaven playing cards with her best friend Karen, Barb and her cousin, Jamal, catching them up on the latest gossip!

Per Christine's wishes there will be no viewing. A family dinner in celebration of her memory will be held later.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 31, 2020
