Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2549
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTOPHER A.CHMURA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTOPHER A.CHMURA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHRISTOPHER A.CHMURA Obituary
Christopher A. Chmura

Baden

Christopher A. Chmura, 50, of Baden, passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2020.

He was the son of Stanley and Linda Chmura. He was employed with VSMPO-Tirus in Leetsdale for over 17 years as a warehouse manager. He was an avid video gamer and golfer. Christopher was a loving son, husband, father, brother and friend.

He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years Michelle ( Blanarik) Chmura; sons, Michael ( Jessica) Truskowski Jr, Karl Truskowski and Seth Truskowski; siblings, Butch ( Shellie) Chmura, Nikki ( Joe) Santiago, Darin Chmura, Carrie Chmura, Lorrie Chmura; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. A celebration Christopher's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in care of the family to the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHRISTOPHER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -