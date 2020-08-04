1/1
Chuck R. Ligons
Chuck R. Ligons

Sewickley

Charles R. (Chuck) Ligons III, 39, of Sewickley, died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1981 in Sewickley, Pa., to the late Charles R. Ligons, Jr. and Margaret Frances (Turner) Ligons of Sewickley.

Chuck was employed as a machine operator for McKees Rocks Industrial Enterprises. His passions in life were carpentry and home improvements. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes and motorcycles.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his father, were his paternal grandfather, Charles R. Ligons; maternal grandmother, Josephine Gilmore; and maternal grandfather, William Turner.

He is survived, in addition to his mother, by his wife, Monica (Cunningham) Ligons; three children, Charles Robert "Charlie" Ligons IV, Bridget Ligons and Robert "Bobby" Ligons; a brother, Mason (Michele) Turner of Robinson Twp., a sister, Martina (Brandon) Cercone of Sewickley; mother-in-law, Lori Cunningham of Leetsdale; paternal grandmother, Sarah Ligons of Pittsburgh; stepfathers, Jose Tores of McKees Rocks and David Murray of Pittsburgh; nieces and nephews, Cameron Turner, Mason Turner, Jr., Jayla Turner and Jaeden Turner, and Valentino and Santana Cercone; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A public visitation will take place on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of public Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. in the Most Precious Blood of Jesus Christ Catholic Church, 3250 California Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Interment will follow in Highwood Cemetery, Pittsburgh.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
