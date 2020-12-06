Cindy Louise Fletcher
Rochester
Cindy Louise Fletcher, age 64, passed away on December 3, 2020.
She was born in Great Falls, Montana on September 11, 1956, a daughter of Myrtle (Swager) and Manuel Sanchez.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Gary, and two infant siblings.
She is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends including her special friends, Linda Knott and Terry Fox and close friends, Kathy and Debbie.
All services are private. Interment will take place at a later date in Beaver Cemetery.
Per her wishes, memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus or Kidney foundation.
, 502 Adams St.