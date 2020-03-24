Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
Resources
More Obituaries for CLAIR RAMSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLAIR A. RAMSEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLAIR A. RAMSEY Obituary
Clair A. Ramsey

Aliquippa

Clair A. Ramsey, 99, of Aliquippa, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Born July 10, 1920, in Saxton, Pa., a son of the late David and Zeffa (Weaver) Ramsey, he attended Christ Alliance Church of Hopewell Twp.

Mr. Ramsey retired after 34 years of service as a welder from J&L Steel (LTV Steel), Aliquippa Works.

His past time was playing the organ at home and at the Senior Center at the Beaver Valley Mall. He especially loved gospel music. Clair was an excellent wood cabinet maker and loved working in his shop.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 77 years, Alice (Morningstar) Ramsey; a daughter and son-in-law, Diana "De" and Jim Woods, of Hopewell Twp.; a son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Shirley Ramsey, of Fort Worth, Texas; five grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and four great great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers; two sisters and his grandson, Tod Woods.

Honoring Clair's wishes, there will be no visitation or service.

Arrangements have been provided by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLAIR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -