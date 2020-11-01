Claire Zuchowski



Formerly of Ambridge and Conway



Claire Zuchowski, 93, of Ponte Vedra, Florida, took residence in Heaven on October 21, 2020.



Born in Belgium on March 4, 1927, to the late Aurore and Emma Henry, Claire came to America in 1945 as the war bride of Frank Zuchowski. With residence in Ambridge, Claire and her parents operated Henry's Dry Cleaners from 1953 to 1978.



Claire was preceded in death by her parents, Aurore and Emma Henry, and her husband, Frank.



She is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann (Rich) Woods of Ponte Vedra, Fla., and Janet (Edward) Beighey of Hopewell Township. Also cherishing fond memories of their beloved "GG" are four loving grandchildren, Cheryl Olsen, Craig Cipriani, Amy Cooney and Edward Beighey, Jr., and seven blessed great-grandchildren, Sydney and Madison Cipriani, Tara and Eleanor Cooney, Claire and Colin Olsen and Aubrey Beighey.



As a member of the Our Lady of Peace Parish in Conway, Claire faithfully honored her God and lived the Christian precepts of faith, hope and love. Claire's forte was in the kitchen where, with love in her heart and a smile on her face; she created flavorful gaulettes (low calorie, of course), potato croquettes and the kid's favorite, a sweet-tasting rice pudding. In earlier years, Claire enjoyed hosting family gatherings in her cottage at Conneaut Lake. A bingo aficionada and an avid card player, she also enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino.



Funeral arrangements will be coordinated by family for a private burial in Good Samaritan Catholic Cemetery where Claire will be interred in the family plot next to her husband Frank.



