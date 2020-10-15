1/1
Clarence E. Krepps
Clarence E. Krepps

Formerly of Rochester

Clarence E. Krepps, 99, of Jesup and Rochester, Pa., died Saturday, October 10, 2020, under the care of Hospice of South Georgia.

The Pennsylvania native was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in World War II and was among Troup Personnel on the Queen Elizabeth, the British ocean liner that was pulled into service as a troop transport. He received the World War II Victory Medal and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Clarence was one of eight sons and a member of the Grace Lutheran Church.

His son, Clarence Krepps, predeceased him along with his parents, Vernor and May Krepps; his sisters, Loretta Krepps Golden, Lavada Krepps Worstell and Hazel Krepps Twyford; and brothers, Arthur, Vernor, Jr., Robert, Lawrence, Johnny, Harry and Donald Krepps.

Survivors are three daughters, Shirley Shaffer of Wellington, Fla., Terri (Stanley) Zak of Jesup and Loretta May Krepps of Colorado; two sons, James Krepps and wife, Dottie, who took excellent care of Clarence for the past 14 years, of Jesup, and Darin Krepps of Jesup; grandchildren, Andrea Shaffer Tanner of Wellington, Fla., Anthony (Elizabeth) Horton of Grennville, N.C., Chelsea (Charlie) Tyre of Jesup, Tomi Krepps of Savannah, Ga., Amber (David) Cothern of Jesup, Cody Krepps and Darin Krepps, Jr. , both of Ludowici; great-grandchildren, Marissa, Aedyn, Riley, Nicholas, Kaleb, Makayla and Stevie; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 12 noon until the time of funeral services at 2 p.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum), www.saul-gabauer.com. Members from the Beaver County Special Unit will conduct full military honors at 2:30 p.m. in the Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
7247282456
