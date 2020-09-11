Clarence 'Cook' McKay
Moon Township
On September 9, 2020, Clarence 'Cook' McKay went home to be with the Lord.
Cook grew up in Oakdale, Pa., and was a 1961 West Allegheny High School graduate.
He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 59 years, Georgia "Bundy" McKay. He is also survived by daughter, Tammy Ray (Chip); son, Charles McKay (Sharon); son, Kevin McKay (C.C.); daughter, Elizabeth Nejus (Rich); twelve grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers; three sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cook retired from Bundy Industries/Premier Pan after 57 years. He loved country music, riding his Harley, and mowing grass.
In lieu of flowers, please send plants.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road
. Further visitation will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Coraopolis Cemetery.