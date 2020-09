Clarence 'Cook' McKayMoon TownshipOn September 9, 2020, Clarence 'Cook' McKay went home to be with the Lord.Cook grew up in Oakdale, Pa., and was a 1961 West Allegheny High School graduate.He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 59 years, Georgia "Bundy" McKay. He is also survived by daughter, Tammy Ray (Chip); son, Charles McKay (Sharon); son, Kevin McKay (C.C.); daughter, Elizabeth Nejus (Rich); twelve grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers; three sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.Cook retired from Bundy Industries/Premier Pan after 57 years. He loved country music, riding his Harley, and mowing grass.In lieu of flowers, please send plants.Visitation will be Sunday, September 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com . Further visitation will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Coraopolis Cemetery.