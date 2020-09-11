1/1
Clarence "Cook" McKay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence 'Cook' McKay

Moon Township

On September 9, 2020, Clarence 'Cook' McKay went home to be with the Lord.

Cook grew up in Oakdale, Pa., and was a 1961 West Allegheny High School graduate.

He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 59 years, Georgia "Bundy" McKay. He is also survived by daughter, Tammy Ray (Chip); son, Charles McKay (Sharon); son, Kevin McKay (C.C.); daughter, Elizabeth Nejus (Rich); twelve grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers; three sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cook retired from Bundy Industries/Premier Pan after 57 years. He loved country music, riding his Harley, and mowing grass.

In lieu of flowers, please send plants.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com. Further visitation will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Coraopolis Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Copeland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Service
11:00 AM
Copeland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Copeland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved