Clarence Terry BergerEast Liverpool, OhioClarence TerryBerger, 72, of East Liverpool, Ohio, (St. Clair Twp.) died Sunday evening, June 28, 2020, at the Passavant Community Center, Zelienople.Born May 3, 1948, in Rochester, he was a son of Betty (Ewing) Berger Herron of Aliquippa and the late Clarence Berger Jr. Terry had worked as a VA. Administrator for the U.S. Government and was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War.Surviving is his wife, Elaine (McNary) Berger, a son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Kelsey Berger of Wellsville; a daughter, Susan Berger of Beaver; brother of Larry and Shirley Berger of Hookstown and Karen and John D'Amico of Wyoming. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.Cremation will take place with a private family service conducted by Pastor Court Riddle of Destiny House Church, East Liverpool, Ohio officiating.Memorials if desired can be made in his name to any Veterans Organization.Professional services provided by the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME 447 Pine St. Hookstown, PA 15050.