Clark Allen
Jordan
Aliquippa
Clark Allen Jordan, 62, of Aliquippa, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
He was born on April 15, 1958, in Sewickley, Pa., a son of the late Edward Donald and Marjorie Jean (Hicks) Jordan. He retired from the Allegheny County Port Authority where he worked as a bus operator for more than 27 years. He was a member of Local 85 of The Amalgamated Transit Union, and he was Catholic by faith.
In addition to his parents, Clark was preceded in death by a sister, Betsy Parada; a niece, Charlissa Dinco; and his in-laws, John Arthur and Anna Hostovichak George.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Elizabeth Marie (George) Jordan; a son, Aaron Jordan; a daughter, Jessica Jordan and her partner, Joseph Demko; two brothers, Donald James "Jake" Jordan and Scott Jordan and his partner, Carla Moore; a sister, Donna Jean Brehm and her husband Greg; a sister-in-law, Kathy Jezewski and her husband "Jez"; and special nephews, John and James Jordan and Dan Kovolenko. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and his dogs whom he loved, Otis and Asa.
