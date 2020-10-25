1/1
Clark Allen Jordan
Clark Allen

Jordan

Aliquippa

Clark Allen Jordan, 62, of Aliquippa, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

He was born on April 15, 1958, in Sewickley, Pa., a son of the late Edward Donald and Marjorie Jean (Hicks) Jordan. He retired from the Allegheny County Port Authority where he worked as a bus operator for more than 27 years. He was a member of Local 85 of The Amalgamated Transit Union, and he was Catholic by faith.

In addition to his parents, Clark was preceded in death by a sister, Betsy Parada; a niece, Charlissa Dinco; and his in-laws, John Arthur and Anna Hostovichak George.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Elizabeth Marie (George) Jordan; a son, Aaron Jordan; a daughter, Jessica Jordan and her partner, Joseph Demko; two brothers, Donald James "Jake" Jordan and Scott Jordan and his partner, Carla Moore; a sister, Donna Jean Brehm and her husband Greg; a sister-in-law, Kathy Jezewski and her husband "Jez"; and special nephews, John and James Jordan and Dan Kovolenko. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and his dogs whom he loved, Otis and Asa.

DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, has been entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
