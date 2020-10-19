1/1
Clark J. Hall
1943 - 2020
Clark J. Hall

Chippewa Township

Clark J. Hall, 77, of Chippewa Township, died Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Born June 2, 1943, in Beaver Falls, Pa., he was the son of the late Mildred (Koehler) Veiock. He was a steelworker for all his life. He was a loving father and grandfather whose family meant everything to him. Clark was the life of the party, an avid Steelers fan; a member of the Highland Vets Club, West Mayfield Vets, and the New Brighton Croatian Club.

Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Marion K. (Corsi) Hall; three daughters, Theresa (Gary) Householder, Chippewa Twp.; Denise (Gary) Murphy, Enon Valley; and Brittney Hall, Chippewa; five grandchildren, Nicole James, Nathan Murphy, Rachel Householder, Austin Tepshich and Kaylee Householder; and one great-granddaughter, Ariella James. Clark being super family oriented was the rock of his family and leaves behind eight brothers and sisters and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the CAMPBELL'S CHIPPEWA FUNERAL HOME, 2618 Darlington Road, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the Memorial Service will be restricted to family and masks are mandatory.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Clark's family would like to give a special Thank You to the Hillman Cancer Center UPMC, Heritage Valley Beaver, Pa., whose care and compassion was appreciated in his battle with cancer.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Memorial service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Campbell's Chippewa Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Campbell's Chippewa Funeral Home Inc
2618 Darlington Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-2500
