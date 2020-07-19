1/1
CLAUDE GOODMAN
Claude Goodman

Georgetown

Claude Goodman, 96, of Georgetown (Hanover Twp.), died Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020, in Providence Health Care Beaver Falls.

Born November 23, 1923, in Pikeville, Kentucky, he was the last surviving child born to the late Burch and Vadney (Branham) Goodman. He had worked as a truck driver in the construction industry, retiring from Starvaggi in 1986 (now known as Weirton Ice & Coal Co.) He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during World War II.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lacy and Alfred Goodman; two sisters, Lillie Dale Goodman and Faye Dawhare; and two daughters-in-law, Barbara Jo Goodman and Mary Lou Goodman.

Surviving is his beloved wife of 73 years, Barbara Jean (Gill) Goodman; his children and their spouses, Walter Goodman of Texas, Roy Goodman of Midland, Claude Jr. "Pete" and Sandy Goodman of Florida, Willliam "Burch" and Terri Goodman of Georgetown, John and Sue Goodman of Hookstown, Cheryl and Roger Parrish of Hookstown, Mabel and Larry Swearingen of Georgetown, Mary and Jim Brinkley of Georgetown and Florence and Ted Soisson of Greene Twp.; twenty-one grandchildren, thirty-eight great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

The family will have a private viewing and service with Claude's nephew, Pastor Rick Ford officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery, Georgetown

Professional services were provided by the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
